Sheriff: Suspect arrested in carjacking, stabbing on I-12

Deputies say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a carjacking/stabbing that happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 on I-12 westbound between Satsuma and Walker.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard announced the suspect, Alex Bradley, 29, of Fenton, was arrested by the Fenton Police Department Thursday afternoon.

Ard said deputies found the victim’s stolen truck off of Juban Road on Thursday.

Once Bradley is transported back to Livingston Parish, he will be booked into the parish detention center on charges of carjacking, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of a motor vehicle.

After investigating, deputies with the LPSO believe the person pictured above to be a ‘person of interest’ in connection to an ongoing stabbing/carjacking investigation. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to deputies, the victim, who is a veteran, was found on the side of the I-12 westbound between Satsuma and Walker suffering from stab wounds on Wednesday evening.

“We’re learning more about what led up to the carjacking/stabbing incident yesterday. We have learned the victim was parked on the side of the interstate. The victim was approached by the suspect who was on foot. The suspect requested a ride. The victim agreed. Not long after, the suspect attacked. Why? The motive is still unclear,” Sheriff Ard explained.

LPSO is searching for a suspect in a carjacking that happened on March 16. (LPSO)

Ard said Thursday that the victim had been released from the hospital after being treated for stab wounds.

The case remains under investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The biggest lesson that the sheriff’s office wants folks to remember is that it is not always smart to pick up people on the side of the road.

“Lesson learned here is you don’t know who these people are who are walking on the side of the road. They are total strangers, you don’t know their background or what they are capable of. I would avoid stopping there unless it’s an emergency. If you feel like someone needs assistance, call us or your local law enforcement. We’ll be more than happy to check on them and see if they need any type of help,” Ard said.

