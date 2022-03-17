Local suicide awareness and grief resources

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The aftermath of losing a loved one to suicide can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to navigate that grief alone.

Local non-profit “HALOS” (Healing After Loved Ones Suicide) has the goal to make sure people know they are not alone.

“I’m so determined to break stigma where suicide is considered,” Jody Barrilleaux, founder of “HALOS” said.

“We’re a peer lead support group meeting, and we want to help others in our community,” Barrilleaux said.

“We’re gonna gear up to do whatever is needed for the community, we want people to know that they’re not alone, that’s our main goal, you’re not alone. We don’t have a magic word that’s gonna cure everything, because it’s not, but we do have a saying that says the way a person leaves this earth does not define who they were,” Barrilleaux said.

Imperial Calcasieu Human Services has a variety of services aimed at raising awareness and preventing suicide.

“It can range anything from psychiatric visits to meeting with a social worker or licensed professional counselor, we do group, therapy, family therapy, lots of services in our outpatient behavioral health services,” Tanya McGee, CFO of IM-CAL said.

“If you’re noticing some of the things, if they’ve lost interest in activities, if they’ve changed their group of friends, if they’re isolating more, it’s having that conversation, and asking them- have they ever thought about hurting themselves,” McGee said.

“If anybody that you love, or anybody that you’ve come in contact with says they’ve even had a thought about harming themselves, that has to be taken seriously, and you want to continue to persuade them to tell you more, and you want to refer them to appropriate care,” McGee said.

HALOS is conducting a seminar on April, 16, for lake area residents who need support after losing a loved one.

IM-CAL has a resources app with more information on services throughout southwest Louisiana.

