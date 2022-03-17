Hometown Heroes - Louisiana Masons

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Masonic Lodges will meet next week in Lake Charles for the first time in almost 40 years. Over 2,000 Masons are expected. The Masons’ donations to children’s health care makes them Hometown Heroes in their communities.

“It’s the largest philanthropy in the world,” said Grand Master Terry Fowler. “We give millions of dollars every day for charities. The largest, and I’m very proud of it, because we have the very first Shriner’s hospital in Shreveport, and they will celebrate their 100th anniversary this May.”

The Masons help fund the Shriner’s hospitals across the U-S, including the ones in Shreveport and Galveston.

“Every child, regardless of race, creed, color, gender, whatever the case may be, whatever the financial status may be, if they are qualified, if their condition qualifies them for services, we admit them and take care of the whole expense,” said Mason R.B. Smith.

“They do burns, fractures, facial malocclusion, spinal issues,” said Fowler. “They treat at no cost to the family or the child.”

Both Smith and Fowler say you may not hear much publicly about the Masons. They prefer to help others without recognition.

“We don’t put up signs or billboards about who we help or what we do,” said Smith. “We like to do that and just be known to the receiver and not to the world.”

The Masonic parade, complete with clowns and entertainment, kicks off on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center; goes east on Mill Street, south on Ryan Street to Clarence Street, then west on Clarence and concludes at the Civic Center.

Friday, March 25, 2022 - The public opening will be in the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum at 2:30 pm, with a public reception at 5:30 pm, at the Civic Center.

Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, 2022 - The Grand Lodge will conduct its regular business concluding Sunday afternoon.

