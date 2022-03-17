FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive this evening, turning drier for the weekend

Severe storms remain in the forecast for the overnight period (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather has remained very nice this afternoon as sunshine and clouds have been in the mix, but temperatures have been very pleasant as highs have climbed into the lower and middle 70′s. Winds have remained very gusty this afternoon with southerly winds returning and that has allowed moisture to quickly return and set the stage for showers and storms for the overnight. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side so you’ll need to have a way to receive alerts should they be issued.

We could use rain as the drought remains extreme for most (KPLC)

For evening plans the weather looks to remain fairly quiet through the early evening and before sunset, but after sunset is when we can expect showers and storms to fire up and be around for much of the early morning of Friday. Temperatures will remain fairly steady with middle to upper 60′s before midnight and even after midnight they will be slow to fall until the cold front swings through during the morning hours. With the storms moving in the potential for some severe storms exist and those could bring damaging winds, large hail and the potential for a brief spin-up tornado. The timing for those storms are between 10p-2am as they move west to east, so make sure to have a way to receive alerts should watches and warnings be issued. Temperatures fall into the lower 60′s for Friday morning before sunshine makes a return for the afternoon and that will help us warm into the lower 70′s for the afternoon which will make things nice for Live At The Lake Front.

High pressure moves in and keeps things quiet through Sunday (KPLC)

As we move into the weekend the weather will turn nice as high pressure moves in for both Saturday and Sunday, so weekend plans are a full go! Temperatures will remain fairly steady for the afternoons with highs reaching the lower 70′s both days and then we’ll focus on some cooler starts for the mornings with lower to middle 40′s. You’ll need the light jackets to start the day before we focus on a warming trend for the start of the upcoming week. Highs rebound nicely for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 70′s. Our next weather maker returns for Monday evening into Tuesday, which will bring us another round of showers and storms with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Something we will have to watch over the next few days for sure.

Some cooler temperatures arrive over the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Looking into late next week the forecast dries out and stays fairly consistent with highs in the lower 70′s and lows back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Rain chances will dwindle over the later half of the ten day forecast and sunshine will return as high pressure builds overhead and that will keep sunny weather around for a few days. For now make sure to have the rain gear handy if you will be out late this evening and have a way to receive alerts should any watches or warnings be issued.

We'll see several rounds of rain heading into the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.