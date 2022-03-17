Fighting sex trafficking in Ukraine

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Human trafficking is a scourge no matter where it takes place. The situation will likely grow even worse in Ukraine, now that there is such chaos and children separated from parents.

In the United States, human trafficking is met with full on strength of law enforcement and the justice department. But in Ukraine, resources are far less plentiful.

A local couple is trying to do their part to help.

Steve Thompson skydives with the Para Pokes of McNeese. Each time he brings a teddy bear to jump.

“I call it a courage bear because this bear has shown the courage to jump out of an airplane. So, when there’s a child, whether it’s a child with cancer or a child of a fallen law enforcement officer, and in this case, victims diverted from human trafficking, I want to give them a courage bear,” said Thompson.

The bears go hand in hand with the efforts of Steve and his Ukrainian wife, Viktoriia, they help support a safe house in Ukraine for girls who have been sexually trafficked or severely abused; girls who sometimes receive a courage bear. But now, they are in Poland.

“We’ve been fundraising and supporting them since long before the war and we’ll continue no matter what happens. Any funds that we receive at this point are going to be used to support the refugee operations at this safe house and to support the needs of the girls that have been evacuated to Poland for their current and future needs,” he said.

Thompson is a peace officer who has served in many facets of law enforcement. He and Viktoriia are concerned about more children left alone and vulnerable in the war.

“It’s a lot easier to get away with, to go over there and get a child that’s been abandoned by their parents and this is even going to be worse because there’s missing parents because of the war. To get a hold of a child for human trafficking purposes, it’s a lot easier in Ukraine and it’s going to be a lot easier now, meaning the work we’re doing at this safe house is that much more important and we do hope it inspires others to do the same.”

“I’m so happy to do that, when you see how they hug you and how happy they are to see you on the phone when you’re calling from USA to Ukraine how happy they are with a simple gift, happy with everything given them,” Viktoriia said.

Besides supporting the safe house, they also send badly needed medical supplies.

They have a GoFundMe campaign called save Ukrainian safe house from war and would appreciate any donations.

