DeRidder songwriter represents Louisiana in American Song Contest

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Brittany Pfantz, a DeRidder native, is representing the state of Louisiana in the American Song Contest.

Although she currently resides in Nashville, Pfantz began her music career in southwest Louisiana. Her small town start is something she will always remember.

“I grew up, you know there’s a church on every corner so I grew up in church there. My parents, their parents all born and raised. Haven’t left. And so it’s definitely like my roots and I am proud. I’m proud to be from DeRidder, honestly,” Pfantz said.

She credits Luna Bar and Grill for starting her growth in the industry.

“I started playing around Lake Charles. Just that was my main gig and that’s where Luna Live really took me in,” Pfantz said.

A new, original song by Pfantz can be heard in the video above.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

