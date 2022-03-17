DeRidder songwriter represents Louisiana in American Song Contest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Brittany Pfantz, a DeRidder native, is representing the state of Louisiana in the American Song Contest.

“I grew up, you know there’s a church on every corner so I grew up in church there. My parents, their parents all born and raised. Haven’t left. And so it’s definitely like my roots and I am proud. I’m proud to be from DeRidder, honestly,” Pfantz said.

Although she currently resides in Nashville, Pfantz began her music career in southwest Louisiana. Her small town start is something she will always remember.

She credits Luna Bar and Grill for starting her growth in the industry.

“I started playing around Lake Charles. Just that was my main gig and that’s where Luna Live really took me in,” Pfantz said.

A new, original song by Pfantz can be heard in the video above.

