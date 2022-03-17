Cowgirls power past Southern in five innings, 14-1

LAKE CHARLES – By the second inning, McNeese softball had built an eight-run lead to ensure a 14-1 (5 innings) run-rule victory over Southern Wednesday evening at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The Cowgirls (11-12) who snapped a four-game losing streak with a season-high of 14 runs, 13 RBIs, and three home runs, scored at least three runs each inning during the victory over the Lady Jaguars (11-12).

“First inning we came out ready to hit. It was good to see us really aggressive on first-pitch strikes and able to get some extra-base hits to set the tempo, said head coach James Landreneau.

“I thought our pitching staff did a great job getting us on and off the field quickly. It was good to see us attack the strike zone and put stress on the lineup one through nine. Now we need to hit the reset button and get ready for Baylor this weekend.”

Key Moments:

First Inning

A two-RBI double by Crislyne Moreno put the Cowgirls on the board and the early 2-0 lead



A second RBI single by Kennedy Reynolds raised the Cowgirls’ lead to 3-0



Second Inning

A sacrifice fly by Alayis Seneca scored Kendall Talley who led the inning off with a triple for a 4-0 lead



A solo home run by Jil Poullard followed by a two-run home run by Reynolds added three runs to extend the Cowgirl lead to 7-0



An error gave Reese Reyna the opportunity to run home to give McNeese an 8-0 lead



Third Inning

A sacrifice fly by Josie Willingham gave Talley her second run of the game and a 9-0 Cowgirl lead



A third Cowgirl home run by Moreno with Poullard on second raised the score to 11-0



Fourth Inning

The Jaguars scored their first and only run of the game off an RBI double (11-1)



The Cowgirls responded with a sacrifice fly by Talley scoring Reyna



A two-RBI single by Chloe Gomez combined with a scoreless fifth inning for the Jaguars put the run rule in place with a score of 14-1



Game Notes:

Cowgirls hit a single-game season-high three home runs with Poullard, Moreno, and Reynolds scoring one a piece



The 14 runs are the most runs the Cowgirls have scored this season



The 13 RBIs are also a season-high for the Cowgirls this season



Moreno led at the plate (3-4) with four RBIs, three runs, and was a triple short of the cycle



Poullard scored three runs, with two hits including a home run, and one RBI



Reyna and Talley scored two runs apiece



Reliever pitcher Shaelyn Sanders (3-0) added a win without giving up a run on one hit in 1.0 inning of work



Starting pitcher Whitney Tate did a fine job in 2.0 innings of work without allowing a run on one hit



Next Game:

The Cowgirls will head to Waco, Texas for a three-game series against Baylor on Friday, March 18 at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader Saturday at 12 p.m.

