Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: March 17, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 53% of cases from March 3 to March 9 and 55% of deaths from March 3 to March 9.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 184 new cases.

· 24 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 21 new deaths.

· 172 patients hospitalized (10 fewer than previous update).

· 75% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 16 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vernon Parish to receive $7 million for hurricane debris removal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amanda Johnson
FEMA is granting Vernon Parish $7.7 million for hurricane recovery, Sen. John Kennedy said Thursday.

News

Three separate incidents at Calcasieu High Schools safely resolved this morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
In each case, the situation was resolved and normal daily activities resumed with all students, faculty, and staff safe.

Crime

Snider sentenced to life in prison for murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
James Sanford Snider, 62, of Lake Charles, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder.

News

United Way of SWLA holds workshop to help spot human trafficking

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Lott
While trafficking may never be completely eradicated, organizers say it’s important to have these victims in lines of leadership and command to save the ones they can.

Latest News

News

United Way of SWLA holds workshop to help spot human trafficking

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy afternoon ahead of storms arriving tonight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ben Terry
Fog moves out by mid-morning and sunshine returns today as temperatures warm up into the 70s this afternoon. Becoming breezy with south winds gusting 20-25 mph at times, but rain chance hold off until tonight.After sunset, we’ll be watching some scattered storms that will be capable of producing large hail. That threat will be highest between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. After that, rain quickly ends Friday morning with sunshine quickly returning before noon.A more significant weather maker arrives next week with a threat of heavy rain and severe storms by next Tuesday. Stay tuned for more on that over the days ahead...

News

Hometown Heroes - Louisiana Masons

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Crime

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 16, 2022

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 16, 2022.

News

Hometown Heroes - Louisiana Masons

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By John Bridges
Over 2,000 Masons expected in Lake Charles next week.

News

Lake Charles City Council unanimously approves return of carriage rides

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jade Moreau
“To be able to bring back carriage rides is very rewarding and fulfilling to us, and also, we have a lot of local support from people who want to be able to do that.”