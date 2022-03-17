50/50 Thursdays
5 juveniles escape detention center in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five youth offenders escaped Thursday morning from the Bridge City Center for Youth, officials say.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it was notified through 911 calls that the five escaped around 4:40 a.m. on March 17.

Residents who live in Bridge City and Harahan reportedly received automated messages from the facility, alerting them of the escape.

The center has not released names or descriptions of the escapees.

Last November, three teens, including Damarion Simmons, escaped the facility early on a Sunday (Nov. 21) morning. All three were recaptured over two weeks later.

Simmons, 16, was transferred to a juvenile detention facility in St. Martinville after the fact, where he escaped again in January and stole a vehicle and guns. He was recaptured a second time two days later near his home in New Roads.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

