Visit Lake Charles seeking nominations for R.O.S.E. award ceremony

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Visit Lake Charles is seeking nominations for the inaugural R.O.S.E. (Recognition of Service Excellence) award ceremony honoring employees in the hospitality industry.

There are 10 award categories that acknowledge the hard work of various hospitality professionals including those employed by restaurants, hotels, transportation services, casinos, and more.

“The R.O.S.E. awards provides a solid platform to shine a spotlight on team members in the hospitality industry who provide exemplary service in a variety of capacities. After the hardships that the industry has faced, it is long overdue to recognize those who have worked diligently to showcase the authentic spirit of hospitality found in Southwest Louisiana. We encourage everyone to nominate local candidates to receive this well-deserved recognition,” said Kyle Edmiston, president/CEO of Visit Lake Charles.

The winners will be announced during national travel and tourism Week from May, 1, to May 7.

For more information about ROSE award nominations or to submit a candidate for consideration, visit www.visitlakecharles.org/rose.

