Trinity Baptist Church donates medical supplies to Ukraine

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natives of Ukraine are receiving overwhelming support from the Lake Charles community, and with recent relief efforts from Trinity Baptist Church, they say they see light at the end of the tunnel.

Steve James, the senior pastor at Trinity Baptist Church, says the church was moved by the devastation taking place in Ukraine and had to do something about it.

“So we’ve established a relief refund here at Trinity Baptist Church where people can send money and we will send it specifically to the places as far as medical supplies,” James said.

Relief efforts started last week to help combat against the devastating eruption of war in the country.

While most donations are transported to the Ukrainian border, Ukraine natives, and members of Trinity Baptist like Irina Moss and Elena had the medical equipment shipped to the middle of the country so the supplies could reach the people in various hometowns.

The packages are received at a center where volunteers are ready to risk their lives by delivering these supplies to soldiers and people in need.

“Now it’s up to six huge volunteering centers, each volunteering center is approximately 600 of civilians that’s coming to work and serve every day,” said church member and Ukraine native Irina Moss.

Moss says she takes pictures and sends them to her family in Ukraine. She also says it is encouraging to the people of Ukraine to see support being given from all over the world.

“It feels amazing, it feels amazing,” Moss said.

