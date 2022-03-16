50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 15, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 15, 2022.

John Carvert Pullam, 34, Iowa: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of plates; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Freddie Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Devan Kade Broussard, 29, Sulphur: Revocation of parole; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).

Christopher Cree Owen, 46, Lake Charles: First-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Jordan Jamar Brown, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Cory Mims, 32, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Bayleigh Elane Tolbert, 19, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; instate detainer.

Benjamin Alan Shafer Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jeremiah Dwayne Bowman, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drugs in a drug-free zone.

Gannon Ashley Bellard, 43, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; trespassing.

Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Assault; burglary; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Christopher Ray Cooper, 42, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); operating a vehicle while under suspension; no inspection sticker on vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Malaka Bea Trent, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Logan Ray Thomas, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Just Imagine SWLA announces 10 projects open to community feedback
“Just Imagine SWLA” invites feedback on 10 community improvement projects
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant today; next rain chances arrive by Thursday night
Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
An anti-bullying meeting was held Tuesday tonight for parents and community members to come up...
Anti-bullying bullying meeting held Tuesday night