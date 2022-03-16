SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 15, 2022.

John Carvert Pullam, 34, Iowa: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of plates; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Freddie Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Devan Kade Broussard, 29, Sulphur: Revocation of parole; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).

Christopher Cree Owen, 46, Lake Charles: First-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Jordan Jamar Brown, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Cory Mims, 32, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Bayleigh Elane Tolbert, 19, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; instate detainer.

Benjamin Alan Shafer Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jeremiah Dwayne Bowman, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drugs in a drug-free zone.

Gannon Ashley Bellard, 43, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; trespassing.

Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Assault; burglary; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Christopher Ray Cooper, 42, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); operating a vehicle while under suspension; no inspection sticker on vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Malaka Bea Trent, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Logan Ray Thomas, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

