State accepting public comments on recovery plan from 2020 hurricanes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an action plan to spend $600 million in federal funding for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The 30-day period for public comment starts today and ends at 5 p.m. on April, 14.

“In 2020, five named storms made landfall in Louisiana, breaking our record for the most strikes in a single season,” OCD Executive Director Pat Forbes said.

“Storms are becoming more frequent and more intense, and our most vulnerable citizens are the most heavily impacted by them,” Forbes said.

After incorporating public comments, the state will submit the plan to the US department of Housing and Urban Development for final approval. Once HUD approves the plan, the state can access the federal funds and launch the next phase of the Restore Louisiana programs.

The next phase of programs include:

The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program to address the rehabilitation of owner-occupied households, with a focus on serving the most vulnerable populations.

Affordable rental and homeless prevention programs to repair and increase the inventory of affordable rental housing for affected renters and provide rental assistance and support services to households displaced by the disaster and at risk of becoming homeless.

Economic recovery and revitalization programs that provide loans, grants and technical assistance to small businesses.

Infrastructure and non-federal cost-share assistance programs.

Mitigation investments that improve resilience.

To view the plan in English, Spanish or Vietnamese and to submit comments, click here.

To learn more about the public hearing schedule and the methods for submitting public comments, click here.

To learn more about Restore Louisiana, and to sign up for program updates, visit restore.la.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.