50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Southeastern takes down No. 1 Ole Miss

(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions (8-9) took down No. 1 Ole Miss (13-3) 5-1 on Tuesday, March 15. The Lions collected nine hits including two home runs, Southeastern was able to limit Mississippi to three hits.

Ole Miss briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning off of a Kemp Alderman RBI double, their only lead of the game. The Lions would answer in the bottom half of the inning on a Tyler Finke home run to left field to make it 1-1.

Southeastern would add another run in the bottom of the third scoring on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead. The Lions would add two more runs in the bottom of the seventh scoring on an error and RBI groundout.

Preston Faulkner added one more run on a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth to make it 5-1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Simeon Fryer, left, loses the ball to Texas Southern's Justin...
Johnny Jones’ Texas Southern Tigers outlast Texas A&M-CC in First Four
Chance Stone’s 1 Hit Outing Lifts Cowboys to Victory over Columbia, 7-2.
Chance Stone’s 1 Hit Outing Lifts Cowboys to Victory over Columbia, 7-2.
Chance Stone McNeese Baseball
Chance Stone’s 1 Hit Outing Lifts Cowboys to Victory over Columbia, 7-2.
LSU Tigers
No. 13 LSU holds on to beat Tulane 7-5