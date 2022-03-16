Safety Marcus Maye signing with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints found their replacement for Marcus Williams by landing safety Marcus Maye. That’s according to multiple media reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting Maye’s deal is three years, $28.5 million, and $15 million of that is guaranteed.

Williams signed with the Ravens earlier Tuesday with a 5-year, $70 million deal.

Maye tore his Achilles last season while playing for the Jets on a franchise tag. He played eight games in 2021 before the injury.

Maye is a 5-year veteran out of the University of Florida.

