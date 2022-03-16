50/50 Thursdays
Safety Marcus Maye signing with the Saints

New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during...
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints found their replacement for Marcus Williams by landing safety Marcus Maye. That’s according to multiple media reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting Maye’s deal is three years, $28.5 million, and $15 million of that is guaranteed.

Williams signed with the Ravens earlier Tuesday with a 5-year, $70 million deal.

Maye tore his Achilles last season while playing for the Jets on a franchise tag. He played eight games in 2021 before the injury.

Maye is a 5-year veteran out of the University of Florida.

