Safety Marcus Maye signing with the Saints
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints found their replacement for Marcus Williams by landing safety Marcus Maye. That’s according to multiple media reports.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting Maye’s deal is three years, $28.5 million, and $15 million of that is guaranteed.
Williams signed with the Ravens earlier Tuesday with a 5-year, $70 million deal.
Maye tore his Achilles last season while playing for the Jets on a franchise tag. He played eight games in 2021 before the injury.
Maye is a 5-year veteran out of the University of Florida.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.