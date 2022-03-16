Resilience Housing Toolkit preparing for SWLA’s future

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Just Imagine SWLA” came up with a Resilient Housing Toolkit in hopes of sharing knowledge on how to making housing safer in our region.

The toolkit is a booklet that offers ideas and best practices for those building or refurbishing homes in hurricane-prone Southwest Louisiana.

“(The toolkit is) a little less than 25 pages that folks can just go in and get some of the critical information that they need, but it’s also a tool that if folks want to go deeper, they have that availability to some of the resources that we point to that are in the back of the book,” said Ashleigh Walton, architect with Urban Design Associates.

The foundation of any community is the people who live in it - so what’s more important then their homes?

“We’ve heard from folks, you used to evacuate to Lake Charles and now you have to evacuate from Lake Charles,” Walton said. “So, we’re watching the storms creep up and people have to go further, meaning some of the techniques we use for costal construction are starting to apply even further inland.”

Urban Design Associates has partnered with the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana on the Just Imagine projects like the Resilient Housing Toolkit.

“So, this tool really is intended to be for individual homeowners, for developers who may be building several houses, for non-profits who may be trying to build affordable housing. It’s a kit that’s for everybody,” Walton said. “But it really focuses on people who are not design and not construction professionals.”

She said it’s never too early to start making changes and that come April 1, the National Flood Insurance program is changing for all policyholders, but there are some things that help reduce the cost of insurance.

“Raising your home on post, piers and piles, installing flood openings, raising equipment,” Walton said.

Though you may have to pay more now to make those types of changes, Walton said you’ll be paying less for damages from the next storm.

She adds that the Just Imagine initiative hopes to finalize the toolkit soon and make it widely available for use.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.