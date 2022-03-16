“Pick it up” Spring cleanup announced by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is gathering volunteers for cleaning up designated areas in Calcasieu Parish in the first three weeks of April.

Volunteers will be asked to host a litter pickup day between April, 1, and April, 23. Times and location are flexible, CPPJ said.

Free trash bags and cleanup gear will be provided, CPPJ said.

“All of us want to live in a clean, litter-free community, and the Spring Cleanup is one way residents can band together to beautify the areas around them,” Wyvette Pryor-Cousin, Parish Litter Manager said.

For more information or to register your group, visit pickitupcalcasieu.com or call 337-493-5487.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.