Passenger dies after crash over Whiskey Bay; man thrown into water recovers

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A passenger in the car that was hit on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has died as a result of the crash that led to another man being thrown into Whiskey Bay, Louisiana State Police reported on Wednesday, March 16.

Troopers identified the crash victim who died as Charles Loving, 61, of Hammond. They said he died on Tuesday, March 15. They added Melvin Thomas, 33, of Hammond, who was thrown into the bay due to the crash and rescued, has recovered enough from his injuries to be discharged from the hospital.

The crash happened on I-10 East over Whiskey Bay on March 4 around 10 a.m.

RELATED: Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say

A fisherman rescued the man who fell off I-10 East and into Whiskey Bay following a crash on Friday, March 4.

The person who fell off the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10 into Whiskey Bay due to a crash has been rescued.

Maj. Monty Migliacio with IPSO said a private fisherman, who was in a boat in the area, was able to rescue the victim from the water.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz said the investigation so far shows Thomas was driving a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis with two passengers when the car got a flat tire and stopped in the left lane. He added Thomas got out of the car to check the tire and a 2018 Toyota RAV4 rear-ended the stopped car, which launched Thomas into Whiskey Bay.

The other passenger in the Mercury and the driver of the other vehicle both suffered minor injuries, according to LSP. Their names were not released.

No charges have been filed but troopers said blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.