Outdoor mail boxes at downtown post office temporarily closed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The outdoor mail boxes at the downtown post office are temporarily closed.

The boxes “may have sustained damages, and as a result, mail could not be securely deposited,” according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service.

The timeframe for repairs or replacements “can depend on the current supply of new boxes,” the statement said.

Residents may still drop off mail in the lobby.

The Postal Service statement reminded residents that if they suspect mail theft or vandalism of a collection box, they should immediately contact the USPS Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Read the full Postal Service statement here:

