No. 13 LSU holds on to beat Tulane 7-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (14-3) held on to beat the Tulane Green Wave (10-7) 7-5 in their first meeting since 2018 on Tuesday, March 15 from Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers got into a bit of trouble in the top of the eighth inning leading 6-4 and with runners on first and third, a wild pitch would score Luis Aviles from third to make it 6-5. Then another wild pitch would advance the runner to third with one out, but Baumgardt would fly out to right field and Giovanni DiGiacomo would throw the runner out at home to end the inning.

LSU scored seven runs on eight hits and committed one error in the win. Tre’ Morgan led the way with three RBI and was 1-for-3 at the plate. Dylan Crews and DiGiacomo each had an RBI.

LSU pitchers struck out 14 Tulane batters while walking four and allowed seven hits. Eric Reyzelman (1-0) picked up his first win of the season and struck out six in 2.1 innings of work.

Former Walker Wildcat Lane Thomas struck out seven batters in 4.2 innings of work while allowing two runs on three hits.

LSU will begin SEC play on Friday, March 18 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

