50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Night at the Museum Symposium at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday night at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic School, dozens of projects could be found, looking into great scientific moments and events.

Children of all ages have been preparing for this year’s symposium, and the theme was “Night at the Museum”.

Megan O’Quin, the director of advancement at Our Lady Queen of Heaven said this whole event was based on a book.

“We were inspired by this book, Brilliant, written by David Warren and illustrated by his wife Jaqueline. It just really brought to life for us how faith and science can coexist,” O’Quin said.

The children got a special treat for the hard work they put in, because David Warren, the author of the book, Brilliant paid them a visit.

“My wife Jaqueline and I are so grateful that Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and School has invited us to be here. This is a vibrant community. I really think the next generation of great catholic minds, great catholic thinkers, might very well be cropping up from this community,” Warren said.

Even though the symposium is over... The children at Our Lady Queen of Heaven will get to enjoy their scientific discoveries for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

childrens choir
Les Petites Voix Children’s Choir is Back in Action
Shoes for Students Louisiana
Shoes for Students Louisiana Prepares for Fundraiser
Crawfish prices across Southwest Louisiana
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival this weekend