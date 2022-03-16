Night at the Museum Symposium at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday night at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic School, dozens of projects could be found, looking into great scientific moments and events.

Children of all ages have been preparing for this year’s symposium, and the theme was “Night at the Museum”.

Megan O’Quin, the director of advancement at Our Lady Queen of Heaven said this whole event was based on a book.

“We were inspired by this book, Brilliant , written by David Warren and illustrated by his wife Jaqueline. It just really brought to life for us how faith and science can coexist,” O’Quin said.

The children got a special treat for the hard work they put in, because David Warren, the author of the book, Brilliant paid them a visit.

“My wife Jaqueline and I are so grateful that Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and School has invited us to be here. This is a vibrant community. I really think the next generation of great catholic minds, great catholic thinkers, might very well be cropping up from this community,” Warren said.

Even though the symposium is over... The children at Our Lady Queen of Heaven will get to enjoy their scientific discoveries for the rest of the year.

