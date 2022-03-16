Mock car crash shows teens the consequences of drunk, distracted and unrestrained driving

Longville, LA (KPLC) - The leading cause of death in teenagers - car crashes. Wednesday morning South Beauregard High School students got a firsthand look at the consequences of drunk, distracted or unrestrained driving with a mock car crash.

“Where the kids can see what actually happens and what we go through during a fatal crash,” said Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.

“It can be over before you know it.”

Car crashes are the number one cause of teen death, topping suicide, cancer and heart disease.

“At the trauma center at Memorial, we see a lot of teenagers come in that are severely injured or die from crashes,” said Tracie Kyle with Memorial Hospital.

“We know people that have been through this kind of thing and we know people that have passed away from it, so to be able to tell our students and our classmates and our peers that this is real we can raise awareness,” said participant Morgan Eaves.

Ahead of prom, Louisiana State Police stress the importance of not drinking and driving.

“Don’t get in the vehicle with anybody that’s impaired. If you are, or if you’ve consumed some type of alcoholic beverage, of course have a designated driver, have a plan,” said Senegal.

Although the fake blood will be wiped away, and the students involved in today’s mock crash will go back to their regular lives, those involved in real crashes are not always that lucky.

“That’s our main goal is to prevent injuries and prevent deaths, that’s why we try to do these mock crashes to inform people that this really does happen,” said Kyle.

Those involved in today’s demonstration are now calling on their peers to stay safe.

“We did our part, now it’s their turn to do theirs,” said Eaves.

Louisiana State Police and Memorial Hospital will be conducting another mock car crash at Sam Houston High School on March 25.

