Scott police search for missing woman; person of interest also sought

By Jillian Corder
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In Lafayette Parish, police in Scott are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who hasn’t been heard from in a week. Police are also searching for a person of interest.

Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi with Texas Plate NRN6551 to Texas on Interstate 10. Police say later that day, she was seen in the vehicle coming back into Louisiana. On Thursday, March 10, the vehicle was spotted north of Dallas, according to Leger.

Now, police are trying to locate Brandon Jermaine Francisco, named a person of interest, Leger said. Investigators believe he was the last person in contact with Goodie. Francisco also has an active warrant out of Rapides Parish for failure to appear in court the same day Goodie was last seen.

Leger asked anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call police.

