50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Gray News) - Multiple departments responded to a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Wednesday in Indiana.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters that all people are accounted for, including Walmart staff and emergency responders.

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the warehouse could be seen for miles. WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey noted that the fire was so large that it could be seen on radar.

As many as 200 firefighters from across the region came to assist. Officials said the operation could continue for around 24 hours, and people in the area were told to stay indoors and close doors and windows.

Nearly every fire department in central Indiana responded to a massive Walmart warehouse blaze in Plainfield, Ind. (WISH)

Anderson said that after attempting to put out the fire, it grew so large that firefighters decided to take a “defensive” stance. He said he was confident it would be contained but discouraged people from coming to the area.

Around 1,000 employees were believed to be working at the building when the fire started.

There was no indication at this point what caused it.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to...
MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders
FILE - CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on...
Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for ‘unlawful’ CNN firing
Nearly every fire department in central Indiana responded to a massive Walmart warehouse blaze...
Massive fire at Walmart distribution center in Indiana