March 3 #SWLApreps Baseball scores and highlights

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lot of baseball action happened tonight at several schools in our coverage area. Two notable match ups that took place in the lake area was Rosepine knocking off Sulphur 5-2 and Barbe continuing to show their dominance with a 7-4 win over St. Louis Catholic.

Final baseball and softball scores reported can be found below.

BASEBALL:

Fairview 10 Merryville 1

Oberlin 8 Northwest 2

Southside 12 Welsh 1

Iota 12 Kinder 2

Lake Arthur 12 LaGrange 2

Sam Houston 12 Pineville 2

South Beauregard 10 Anacoco 0

Barbe 7 St. Louis 4

Rosepine 5 Sulphur 2

DeQuincy 5 Many 1

SOFTBALL:

Bell City 3 Oberlin 0

Lake Arthur 8 Hackberry 0

Iowa 14 Northside Christian 0

Barbe 4 Notre Dame 1

DeQuincy 7 Pickering 1

Welsh 9 Jennings 1

Evans 5 Starks 1

