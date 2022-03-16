March 3 #SWLApreps Baseball scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lot of baseball action happened tonight at several schools in our coverage area. Two notable match ups that took place in the lake area was Rosepine knocking off Sulphur 5-2 and Barbe continuing to show their dominance with a 7-4 win over St. Louis Catholic.
Final baseball and softball scores reported can be found below.
BASEBALL:
Fairview 10 Merryville 1
Oberlin 8 Northwest 2
Southside 12 Welsh 1
Iota 12 Kinder 2
Lake Arthur 12 LaGrange 2
Sam Houston 12 Pineville 2
South Beauregard 10 Anacoco 0
Barbe 7 St. Louis 4
Rosepine 5 Sulphur 2
DeQuincy 5 Many 1
SOFTBALL:
Bell City 3 Oberlin 0
Lake Arthur 8 Hackberry 0
Iowa 14 Northside Christian 0
Barbe 4 Notre Dame 1
DeQuincy 7 Pickering 1
Welsh 9 Jennings 1
Evans 5 Starks 1
