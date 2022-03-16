Les Petites Voix Children’s Choir is Back in Action

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The arts are for everyone, or at least they should be. After being unable to sing together due to the hurricanes and the pandemic, Les Petites Voix Children’s Choir is back in full swing.

The children just returned from a competition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and are preparing for the spring concert.

Allison Marino is a parent of one of the participants, as well as a member of the Choral Foundation Board. She was at practice last night and highlighted the importance of music education in children.

“We’re so fortunate in this area that so many places that we do put an importance of music education in our schools and what the research shows us is that music is the only thing that uses every part of our brain. Students who play an instrument or sing score higher on standardized testing, so it is not just something, it should be a part of every child’s life,” Marino said.

Music education is one piece of the puzzle. But there are other pieces as well. The connections made through music last a lifetime, and the kids are so excited to be back together.

“I think that you should get involved, because you make really good friendships with everybody, and it’s really fun,” Betty Marino, one of the participants, said.

“I thought it was a really fun experience, being able to meet a bunch of people that aren’t even from my state and exploring. It was just an amazing experience,” Savannah Woodard, another participant, said.

Les Petites Voix is for everyone, it doesn’t matter if you attend public school, private school, or are homeschooled.

For more information, visit lachoral.org

