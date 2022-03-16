“Just Imagine SWLA” invites feedback on 10 community improvement projects

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Just imagine SWLA” is kicking off phase two of it’s 50-year plan by sharing 10 projects that are intended to improve southwest Louisiana for the long run hosting a testing workshop geared to receiving feedback from the community.

The unveiling of a master plan to increase the resiliency of Calcasieu and Cameron Parish was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on March 15, 2022.

“Interested to see some of the projects that are going on to fix some of the issues from the hurricanes. I’m looking forward to just making the city better,” attendee Preston Radde said.

Part of the plan targets younger generations like Radde who is a high school sophomore, in hopes that Southwest Louisiana is a place he could see his as his future.

“Just imagine what we want southwest Louisiana to be over the next 50 years,” Community Foundation CEO Sara Judson said.

The “Just Imagine” process began with community input last fall with an effort to learn the wants, needs, and hopes of the region.

“People said they love our communities in Southwest Louisiana. They love the people who live here and they love the natural resources that we have in our area,” Judson said.

This allowed the project to evolve with visions and goals for 10 projects that take aim at economic development, housing, community planning, natural and cultural resources, as well as infrastructure.

“Many of them include all five of those categories and they’ll start to jump-start economic development, while bringing in housing and improving walking trails, biking trails, and bringing new restaurants to the area that people want to see,” Megan O’Hara with Urban Design Associates said.

The Community Foundation has worked with Urban Design Associates to help devise the 10 projects:

Coastal Risk Reduction

Waterfront Development

Mixed-Income Housing

Nellie Lutcher District

McNeese Resilience District

Chennault/SOWELA Resilience District

Strong Downtowns

Community Resilience Hubs

Resilient Housing Toolkit

Growing Home SWLA - a redevelopment and recovery authority.

In case you missed the first workshop event, you can get a glimpse of the 10 projects and provide your feedback Wednesday in Grand Lake at 5 pm or Thursday in Sulphur at 6 pm.

