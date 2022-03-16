50/50 Thursdays
How to save money with electric cars

(KY3)
By Amma Siriboe
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

“An iPad on wheels” is how Model X, Tesla owner, Matthius describes his vehicle. Gas prices are not an issue if you own an electric vehicle but waiting for two hours to charge your Tesla on a road trip can be a problem.

Gas is rising due to inflation and Ukraine crisis and saving money on gas is one benefit of going electric: another, the minimal maintenance cost.

“So since it’s an electric motor, there’s really like no maintenance, you don’t have to get the oil changed, you don’t have to check for all those fluids that are like in a gasoline engine,” Tesla owner Dana said.

And paying for a charge doesn’t compare to the cost of filling your gas tank right now.

“When we charge it cost about ten dollars as opposed to, we have a truck at home that cost like one-hundred dollars to fill up right now,” Dana said.

And if you are wondering how far the battery can take you, a 30-minute charge can last three hours on a road trip.

