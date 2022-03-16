FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant today; next rain chances arrive by Thursday night
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures warm quickly today thanks to an abundance of sunshine. This will send our highs well into the 70s this afternoon.
We cool off quickly again tonight, starting our Thursday morning off in the upper 40s but get to enjoy another warm afternoon ahead of rain chances returning by Thursday night through the first half of Friday.
