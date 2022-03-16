FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool night with a few clouds, storms make a return for Thursday night

Temperatures slowly cool this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has been abundant this afternoon and that has allowed us to warm nicely with highs reaching the lower 70′s and we’ll continue to see the warmer weather over the next several days. While rain chances remain low this afternoon and for the start of Thursday before our next front arrives late in the day bringing us the chance for scattered showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms make a return for Thursday night (KPLC)

If you have any plans for this evening the weather will be just fine as we have no weather concerns as high pressure remains in charge and keeps things quiet. Temperatures will be relatively comfortable with lower 60′s through early evening before falling into the middle to upper 50′s by late evening. Lows will be on the cooler side for Thursday morning with most areas in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s, but with a mixture of sun and clouds well begin to warm things up as highs will once again manage to reach the lower to middle 70′s. Rain chances hold off till after sunset, but once they arrive there will be fairly widespread with scattered storms as well and some of these could pack a bit of a punch with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats with an isolated tornado not out of the equation. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy to receive alerts should they be issued.

Temperatures close to average the next few days (KPLC)

Rain and storms will clear out by early Friday and that will actually set us up with a nice afternoon heading into the weekend as sunshine returns and helps to bump high temperatures back into the lower 70′s. Winds will be a little breezy after the front, but heading into the weekend high pressure will build in nice and strong helping to keep sunshine in the forecast so weekend plans look to be a go without any issues. Temperatures may drop a few degrees into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s for Saturday with lower to middle 70′s returning for Sunday. Unfortunately, we are in a pattern in which systems are moving through every 3-4 days and that won’t change as we head into next week as showers and storms make a return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. We may have to watch for a few stronger storms with this system as well, but there is still plenty of time to watch as we get closer in time. Our warmer pattern remains in the forecast as well with highs in the middle 70′s going right on through the middle of next week.

High pressure arrives for the weekend bringing more sunshine (KPLC)

Looking into early next week temperatures will be staying on the steady side with highs in the lower to middle 70′s and lows in the lower to middle 50′s. Rain chances look to take a bit of a break, but we’ll have to keep a close eye as things could certainly change. For now enjoy the wonderful weather ahead for the evening and then make sure to stay tuned to the forecast for tomorrow evening with storms making a return.

Much of the country warming things up (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.