Chance Stone’s 1 Hit Outing Lifts Cowboys to Victory over Columbia, 7-2.

LAKE CHARLES- Starting pitcher Chance Stone recorded a career-high eight strikeouts Tuesday, as McNeese (10-7) posted a 7-2 win over Columbia (4-7) at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Chance Stone (2-2) allowed no runs on one hit in a career-long five innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. The lone hit allowed came in the first inning as a Lion hit a line drive that ricocheted off Stone’s body. Stone threw just 64 pitches.

Reliever Cameron Foster earned his fifth save of the season by working 1.2 innings and allowing no hits while striking out three.

The Cowboys used a two-out rally that featured four straight hits (Reid Bourque 2B, Kade Morris RBI 2B, Gonzales RBI 1B, Burckel RBI 2B) in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead and that would be enough for Stone and co. Cowboy pitchers recorded 14 strikeouts, their second-most this season.

Peyton Johnson led off the fifth inning with a walk and then was driven home by Peyton Harden who doubled. Kade Hunter extended the Poke lead (5-0) with a hard-hit single to right to give score Harden.

Second baseman Brad Burckel was 4-for-5 at the plate with a solo homer, his third dinger of the season. He also drove in three runs.

Center fielder Payton Harden went 3-3 with a walk, he drove in a run and scored. He has reached base in 13 straight games.

Columbia starter Derek Yoo (0-1) suffered the loss, working four innings and giving up four earned runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Lions scored a run in the sixth and seventh inning on an RBI single and a solo home run.

Next Game:

Cowboys host UL-Lafayette tomorrow night at 6 PM.

