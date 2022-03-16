Bayou Greenbelt would be a 23-mile water loop around Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you think of a 23-mile water loop around Lake Charles?

It’s an idea the National Parks Service is helping local officials with, to tie our waterways together.

The concept is to connect many of our waterways together, but it’s also to promote flood mitigation.

National Parks officials visited McNeese State University Wednesday.

Contraband Bayou loops through the McNeese campus, so it would be part of the Bayou Greenbelt. The parks officials’ visit included a graphic design class. Students will work to develop a logo and branding as part of their coursework.

Helen Siewers is a landscape architect. She says Bayou Greenbelt is a big idea to make a water loop around the city.

“Following existing water bodies including the Calcasieu River, Lake Charles, Contraband Bayou and Kayouchee Coulee in a loop around the city,” she said.

Siewers says it would improve the quality of life and drainage.

“Flood control benefits by doing some targeted improvements along the stream bank. There can be places to retain and store more floodwater allowing it to be released more slowly,” said Siewers.

Stephan Nofield is the National Program Manager for the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program, part of the National Parks Service.

“We believe that every American should have a park within ten minutes to walk. That helps them get out and be physical and improves the community health of each individual,” said Nofield.

He says Bayou Greenbelt would help with drainage, cooling and access to the water.

“Lake Charles is blessed with an incredible amount of natural resources and water bodies, but a lot of it’s inaccessible to the community,” he said.

Another part of the effort is to try to engage businesses.

“There’s lots of low hanging fruit. The hotel I’m staying at has put fenced off the bayou from their hotel. I’m not sure why,” said Nofield.

Another important issue to many locals is to keep young people here.

McNeese student Faith Dalton was planning to leave, yet:

“I spent the summer in Colorado and like every day we went on a trail, we went hiking. And so, I’m excited to have an opportunity where I can do something like this every day, like go on their biking trail or their walking trail, running and even like kayaking, I think that would be incredible,” said Dalton.

Student Avonlea Cooper is more concerned about employment.

“The biggest thing is like finding a job here, because I don’t feel like there are, especially in our career like graphics design and art, there are not a lot of options. So, I think maybe opening up things downtown and businesses to connect with McNeese would like a really big incentive to stay and then having other recreational things,” she said.

Officials say Bayou Greenbelt is the sort of project that can be added to and improved over many years.

