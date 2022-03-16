50/50 Thursdays
Anti-bullying bullying meeting held Tuesday night

By Jade Moreau
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The loss of a Calcasieu Parish student by suicide continues to rock the community. An anti-bullying meeting was held Tuesday tonight for parents and community members to come up with a solution to prevent another tragic loss.

“He was this close to driving of the bridge,” said an attendee. “He parked, he thought about it, and for some reason, he got back in his car.”

That’s an emotional story from a former teacher. It’s stories like these that were told at the community meeting.

“Coming from Josh’s aunt, I think one of the biggest resolutions we can, coming from a mother of a seven-year-old, that had to explain to him Monday what suicide was at a very young age, it wasn’t fair,” another attendee said.

The message was a community taking action, brainstorming ideas for ways to include students who get left out, talking to children about suicide and offering resources for those who struggle.

“I am burying them, and I am tired of attending their services,” teacher, Helen Daniel said.

Daniel said it’s crucial to take action now, saying it’s the difference between reactive and proactive.

“We are going to use this as a catapult, so we don’t have to bury an other child.”

For parent Beatrice Wilson, it’s about having a solution moving forward.

“It’s not about pointing fingers and who did what or anything like that, it’s about a solution, and that’s what they are talking about in there, and that’s what makes me happy,” Wilson said. “They want a solution, that’s what parents want, not even parents though, our community. We need a solution.”

