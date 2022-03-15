The WAPT returns to Westlake for Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Women’s All Pro Tour, the official qualifying tour for the LPGA’s Epson Tour, will be heading to Westlake, LA and the National Golf Club of Louisiana for the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open. The four-day tournament will be a traditional stroke play format with a cut made after the first 36 holes. The field will feature over 100 of the best LPGA hopefuls competing to take home the first tournament of the 2022 season.

“We expect big things with our return to the National GC of Louisiana,” said WAPT president Gary DeSerrano. “This year’s field is expected to exceed 100 LPGA hopefuls and the National will challenge the best to ladies. We are proud to partner again with Delta Downs at this event to raise money for the Autism Service group and thankful for the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana for hosting the players.”

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open is scheduled for Match 15-18. In addition to the 72-hole stroke play championship, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open will host a pro-am presented by Delta Downs Casinos, parties, and fundraisers to help raise money for the Autism Services of SW Louisiana. With the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open being the second event in the PXG Race to Stage II, it is important for players to get points on the board early in the season.

“Our local golf community and regulars here fell in love with the girls last year!” said Dave Kaspar, Head Professional of the National Golf Club of Louisiana. He added, “Now to host again with a bigger field and 72 hole tournament has the area buzzing with anticipation especially with the new men’s Korn Ferry Tour event in town next week. Two professional golf events in a row! Who’d ever think that was possible here. It’s very exciting!”

Admission to the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open is free and welcome to the public.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.