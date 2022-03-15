Update on the reopening of Gigi’s Downtown in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fixture to downtown Lake Charles could be reopening soon. Gigi’s Downtown remains closed from damage caused by Hurricane Laura, but there is good news for the fitness center. The owners said they are hopeful to open as soon as they can, but minor set backs while trying to buy the building the business is housed in has caused delays.

“The roof came down on all the equipment, all the equipment was totaled,” owner, Blaine Teeter said. “Water was everywhere, and the roof was still exposed when Delta came.”

Video footage from Monday shows the impact from the storms even over a year and a half later. So far, the building has received a new roof, but the businesses owners did not meet there original reopening goal.

“You see everybody out, and their like ‘hey when is the gym going to reopen’, and you just want to say all good news, but the truth is, our hands are tied and we are waiting to see,” Teeter said.

Blaine Teeter acquired his family-owned business several years ago and has since tried to buy the building from the property owners, before moving forward with construction.

“We want to buy the building, so of course, if the price checks out and everything, if they numbers match up that’s where we’ll be on that,” Teeter said.

The vacant building effects more than just fitness enthusiasts.

“I had brought it from my mom,” Teeter said. “It’s just important to me for that reason and to the community. It’s been here so long, and we love what we do.”

Teeter said they are waiting on the appraisal for the building, and then they will move begin moving forward.

