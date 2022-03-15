Temporary disruption of water service scheduled near West Prien Lake Road widening project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A temporary disruption of water service is planned for several streets in the area of the West Prien Lake Road widening project on Thursday, March, 17, Katie Harrington, public information officer for the Office of the Mayor said.

The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight hours to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation, Harrington said.

The following streets will be affected:

Kiwanis Lane

West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Park Drive

West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Adrianne Lane

Burton Lane, from West Prien Lake Road to Francis Drive

Arvilla Lane

Magnolia Lane

Edgewood Lane

Park Drive

Following the restoration of water service, in compliance with Louisiana Department of Health regulations, a temporary boil water advisory will be put in place for customers on the streets listed above, Harrington said.

The boil water advisory will last for about 24 hours. The City of Lake Charles will cancel the boil advisory upon notice from LDH that water samples collected and submitted for testing have met their water quality and safety requirements, Harrington said.

For more information or questions regarding individual water services in this impacted area, call 337-491-1487.

