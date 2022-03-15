50/50 Thursdays
Temporary disruption of water service scheduled near West Prien Lake Road widening project

Several streets face a temporary disruption of water service Thursday.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A temporary disruption of water service is planned for several streets in the area of the West Prien Lake Road widening project on Thursday, March, 17, Katie Harrington, public information officer for the Office of the Mayor said.

The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight hours to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation, Harrington said.

The following streets will be affected:

  • Kiwanis Lane
  • West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Park Drive
  • West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Adrianne Lane
  • Burton Lane, from West Prien Lake Road to Francis Drive
  • Arvilla Lane
  • Magnolia Lane
  • Edgewood Lane
  • Park Drive
Following the restoration of water service, in compliance with Louisiana Department of Health regulations, a temporary boil water advisory will be put in place for customers on the streets listed above, Harrington said.

The boil water advisory will last for about 24 hours. The City of Lake Charles will cancel the boil advisory upon notice from LDH that water samples collected and submitted for testing have met their water quality and safety requirements, Harrington said.

For more information or questions regarding individual water services in this impacted area, call 337-491-1487.

