SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 14, 2022.

Tremaine Lavell Young, 31, Houston, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Dynedra Chenae Davis, 30, Missouri City, TX: Resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; escape.

Victoria Lynn Burton, 21, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Charles Edward Pearl Jr., 43, Baton Rouge: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000; theft under $25,000; exploration of the infirm.

David Truette Rougeau, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Nathan Warner Koonce, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Christopher Everett Marsh, 33, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Bridgette Roussell Tillman, 41, Iowa: Exploitation of the infirm.

Lawrence Anthony Thibodeaux Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; parole detainer.

Dylan Thomas Cormie, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

William Rios Rivera, 42, Sulphur: Federal detainer.

Christopher Leroy Malbrough, 37, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

