SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 14, 2022.
Tremaine Lavell Young, 31, Houston, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Dynedra Chenae Davis, 30, Missouri City, TX: Resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; escape.
Victoria Lynn Burton, 21, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.
Charles Edward Pearl Jr., 43, Baton Rouge: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000; theft under $25,000; exploration of the infirm.
David Truette Rougeau, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Nathan Warner Koonce, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Christopher Everett Marsh, 33, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Bridgette Roussell Tillman, 41, Iowa: Exploitation of the infirm.
Lawrence Anthony Thibodeaux Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; parole detainer.
Dylan Thomas Cormie, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
William Rios Rivera, 42, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Christopher Leroy Malbrough, 37, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.
