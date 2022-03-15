50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 14, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 14, 2022.

Tremaine Lavell Young, 31, Houston, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Dynedra Chenae Davis, 30, Missouri City, TX: Resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; escape.

Victoria Lynn Burton, 21, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Charles Edward Pearl Jr., 43, Baton Rouge: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000; theft under $25,000; exploration of the infirm.

David Truette Rougeau, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Nathan Warner Koonce, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Christopher Everett Marsh, 33, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Bridgette Roussell Tillman, 41, Iowa: Exploitation of the infirm.

Lawrence Anthony Thibodeaux Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; parole detainer.

Dylan Thomas Cormie, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

William Rios Rivera, 42, Sulphur: Federal detainer.

Christopher Leroy Malbrough, 37, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Few showers early Friday, otherwise nice and quiet
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool night with a few clouds, storms make a return for Thursday night
Carriage rides were approved by a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Lake Charles City Council unanimously approves return of carriage rides
Carriage rides were approved by a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Carriage rides to return to Lake Charles
Contraband Bayou passes through McNeese Campus. It would be part of Bayou Greenbelt.
Bayou Greenbelt would be a 23-mile water loop around Lake Charles
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’