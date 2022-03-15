50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth announces retirement

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the...
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth is hanging it up after a 16-year NFL career. Whitworth posted a video on his Instagram account making the announcement.

Whitworth recently won Super Bowl LVI against his former team the Cincinnati Bengals who drafted him in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of LSU.

The former Tiger was also named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, was a two-time first team All-Pro, a second team All-Pro, and four time Pro Bowler.

Whitworth also won the BCS National Championship in 2003 and was a two-time First Team All-SEC. He started 235 games in his NFL career and spent 11 seasons as a Bengal and five seasons as a Ram.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Jil Poullard hit a home run in the win.
Cowgirls power past Southern in five innings, 14-1
Cowgirls power past Southern in five innings, 14-1
Cowgirls power past Southern in five innings, 14-1
Cajuns' four-run eighth inning edges McNeese 10-8
UL Lafayette defeats #McNeese 10-8
Cajuns beat McNeese 10-8
Cajuns' four-run eighth inning edges McNeese 10-8
LSU interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry
LSU arrives in Milwaukee for NCAA Tournament