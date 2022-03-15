50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: Saints lose safety Marcus Williams to Ravens

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are losing a key member to their secondary according to ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler. Free safety Marcus Williams has agreed to terms with Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million.

Williams has started 76 games since entering the league in 2017 with 318 total tackles and has 15 career interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, 38 pass deflections and a sack.

He was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

The Saints, Panthers, Falcons, and Browns have all shown interest in Deshaun Watson.
Watson meets with Saints, Panthers, and Browns; Falcons up next
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during...
Safety Marcus Maye signing with the Saints
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
The Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes: What do the Saints have to offer?
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the...
Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth announces retirement