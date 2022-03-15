REPORT: Saints lose safety Marcus Williams to Ravens

NEW ORLEANS. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are losing a key member to their secondary according to ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler. Free safety Marcus Williams has agreed to terms with Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million.

Williams has started 76 games since entering the league in 2017 with 318 total tackles and has 15 career interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, 38 pass deflections and a sack.

He was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah.

