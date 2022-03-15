Just Imagine Southwest Louisiana announcing “10 catalytic projects” Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -What would you like to see in Southwest Louisiana that would make life better for future generations?

It could be a new way to experience sportsman’s paradise, or maybe there’s an improvement that would ease your fear of flooding.

Such endeavors could be part of Step 2 of the Just Imagine Southwest Louisiana process.

The big reveal is Tuesday night at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

As part of the process, they will have stations revealing 10 projects that could make a big difference for Southwest Louisiana.

Planners say they are projects that could jump start the 50-year resilience plan.

Community Foundation officials say they aren’t just ‘pie in the sky’ ideas, but real things that could be accomplished with various funding, such as federal dollars coming to the area.

Marshall Simien is the incoming chair of the Community Foundation Board.

“There’s a lot of opportunities. People say all the time nobody plans to fail, they just fail to plan. So, we’re going to have a plan in place and if we implement this plan right with the input we got from the people, we should have a Southwest Louisiana that we’ve all talked about for generations,” said Simien.

Megan O’Hara with Urban Design Associates is looking forward to presenting the projects.

“This week we’re back to do what we call testing with the community. These things are very early, and we want people to come out and see these exciting new ideas that could be like a jump start for the region in accomplishing those big visions that people had,” sge saud,

O’Hara says this effort aims to plan for a resilient future.

The first meeting is from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Then Wednesday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Grand Lake High School.

Thursday 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur

