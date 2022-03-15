First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues until the next cold front arrives...

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next few days will be nice with temperatures near seasonal levels for this time of year. And that means lows near 50 and highs in the low 70s. The next cold front will arrive early Friday with scattered showers likely late Thursday night into Friday morning. But the weekend will be perfect for outdoor activities with no rain expected!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

