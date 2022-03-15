50/50 Thursdays
FEMA to award Calcasieu Parish additional $7.1M for hurricane recovery

FEMA
FEMA(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced it will be awarding an additional $7,128,875.83 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for hurricane recovery reimbursement.

U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins says the funding was made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura.

The reimbursement is a 90% federal cost-share authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act. All funding will be delivered to the State of Louisiana which will be responsible for disbursing the funds to Calcasieu Parish.

Congressman Higgins issued the following statement on the new FEMA funds:

“We continue to work with FEMA to expedite reimbursements for Hurricanes Laura and Delta. To date, we have delivered over $2.1 billion for immediate response costs. Additional long-term recovery dollars are on the way in the form of disaster block grants. We have been deeply involved in recovery efforts since Laura destroyed Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes, and we will not stop working for Southwest Louisiana.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

