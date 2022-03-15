Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: March 15, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 61% of cases from Feb. 24 to March 2 and 53% of deaths from Feb. 24 to March 2.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 229 new cases.

· 18 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 38 new deaths.

· 197 patients hospitalized (13 fewer than previous update).

· 72% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 10 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 3 new deaths.

· 25 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 2 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new caseS.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 16 active cases among staff members.

