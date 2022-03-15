50/50 Thursdays
CITGO holds E-Recycle Day on Mar. 19

(Source: CITGO)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery and other community partners are inviting Southwest Louisiana residents to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle day on Mar. 19, 2022.

The event will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Only residential deliveries will be accepted.

Appropriate Electronic Items

  • Computers
  • Monitors
  • Printers
  • Fax machines
  • Keyboards
  • Photocopiers
  • TVs
  • VCRs
  • Stereos
  • Home phones
  • Cell phones
  • Batteries
  • Consumer electronics

Acceptable Mercury Items

  • Fluorescent lamps
  • High-intensity discharge lamps
  • Neon lamps
  • Mercury vapor lamps
  • High-pressure sodium lamps
  • Metal halide lamps
  • Thermostats and thermometers containing metallic or liquid mercury

Unacceptable Items

  • Smoke detectors
  • Fire alarms
  • Dehumidifiers
  • large appliances (i.e., refrigerators)
  • Medical equipment
  • Units with sludge or liquids.

