Calcasieu School Board adopts new election districts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board moved forward with election redistricting plans Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s meeting was the third redistricting session held by the school board.

Two plans were proposed, and Plan B was approved Tuesday night.

Under the new plan, some schools will be in new election districts.

The plan will now be submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

To see the current election districts, click HERE.

To see Plan A, click HERE.

