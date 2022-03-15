Bryant Keith Ortego obituary released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The obituary for Chicago Bears Super Bowl champion and McNeese State University alumni Bryant Keith Ortego has been released.

Ortego signed with the Bears in 1985 as an undrafted rookie from McNeese State and appeared in 31 games with 13 starts over three seasons, according to the Chicago Bears website.

Ortego was inducted into the McNeese State Hall of Fame in 2016. When he left McNeese, he was the Cowboys’ second all-time leading receiver with 1,202 yards.

Ortego returned from arthroscopic knee surgery for the final seven games of his rookie year with the Bears, averaging 9.3 yards on 17 punt returns. He returned two punts for 20 yards as the Bears defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

The Bears compiled a 29-5 record in the 34 games Ortego played in from 1985-87. He recorded 23 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns during the 1986 season.

At McNeese State, Ortego was an All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana receiver who recorded 21 receptions for 340 yards in 1983 and 32 receptions for 602 yards in 1984.

Bryant Keith Ortego passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the age of 58.

