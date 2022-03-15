Barstool Sportsbook at L’auberge officially opens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This morning the much-anticipated barstool sports book at L’auberge opened, and people wasted no time to place their bets.

“This is probably the coolest gaming space in Louisiana,” said Harold Rowland, Vice President and General Manager at L’Auberge Casino Resort.

The L’Auberge Barstool Sportsbook is 9,000 square feet of food, drinks, TV’s and gambling.

“It seats 200, it’s a restaurant, it’s a gaming space so it’s 21 and up only, 20 beers on tap, 45 tv’s, and our largest screen is 25x12,” said Rowland.

After 6 months of renovations - it’s open just in time for March Madness.

“With march madness coming on, they just announced the seeding yesterday, we’re very excited about what this brings to the property, to the community and march madness is a great way to kick it off,” said Rowland.

Locals waited outside for the grand opening at 10 a.m. Monday, along with some from Texas joined in.

“Make a couple bets, see if I can win,” said Mike Barker, a gambler from Texas.

“I bet a parlay for basketball,” said Pricilla Rosillo, a gambler from Texas.

Whether you want to sit and enjoy the games, or put your money on the line, Barstool staff says this sportsbook has something for everyone.

“Whether you’re into roulette, or want to come hit the slots, or place a future, there’s just so much stuff for everyone,” said Barstool employee, Megan Nunez.

“My favorite part is the ability to sit and enjoy, whether you’re having a casual cocktail, or just sit and eat with your family. I think that’s one of the best things,” said Rosillo.

Even if they have to travel to Lake Charles to place their bets, these sports enthusiasts are excited it’s finally open.

“Good beverages, good food. It’s awesome, glad we got a sportsbook in Louisiana now,” said Barker.

“I think it’s just really neat that this opportunity has come and we just don’t have to go to Las Vegas to do booking of our sports betting, that we actually have it here in Lake Charles so I’m really excited for it,” said Rosillo.

A reminder - the entire barstool sportsbook area is 21 and up. You can also place bets through the Barstool Sportsbook app, from anywhere in the state of Louisiana, or from the Barstool Sportsbook at L’auberge, if you are 21 and older.

