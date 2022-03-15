50/50 Thursdays
7-year-old shot while watching TV at home in Georgia, family says

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the 7-year-old with a goal of $15,000.(GoFundMe, Demetrice Flowers)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON, Ga. (Gray News) – Police say a 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot while watching TV inside of his home, according to family members.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. at the Green Meadows Apartments in Macon, Georgia.

When deputies responded to the location, they found the 7-year-old, who had been shot in the neck, according to the boy’s family. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the shooting, and police have no information on a suspect.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the 7-year-old with a goal of $15,000.

Police continue to investigate and urges anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

