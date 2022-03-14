50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 13, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 13, 2022.

Sandil Kytrel Joseph, 20, Lake Charles: Carjacking; second-degree battery; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Joshua Wade Singleton, 40, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raymond Charles Brock, 62, Lake Charles: Home invasion; aggravated battery; aggravated burglary; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Justin Jacob Keenan, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Kemontez Dominque Brown, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer.

Joseph Sampson Ross Jr., 70, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; resisting an officer.

Danny Ray Mitchell, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Kelan Lamar Jones, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.

Brandon Keith Harvey, 26, Evadale, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal carrying of weapons; battery.

Shawn Glenn Lewis, 55, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
An anti-bullying meeting was held Tuesday tonight for parents and community members to come up...
Anti-bullying bullying meeting held Tuesday night
An anti-bullying meeting was held Tuesday tonight for parents and community members to come up...
Anti-bullying bullying meeting held Tuesday night
How to save money with electric cars
The trial was held in U.S. District Court in Lafayette because the courthouse in Lake Charles...
- clipped version