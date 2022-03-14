SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 13, 2022.

Sandil Kytrel Joseph, 20, Lake Charles: Carjacking; second-degree battery; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Joshua Wade Singleton, 40, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raymond Charles Brock, 62, Lake Charles: Home invasion; aggravated battery; aggravated burglary; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Justin Jacob Keenan, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Kemontez Dominque Brown, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer.

Joseph Sampson Ross Jr., 70, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; resisting an officer.

Danny Ray Mitchell, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Kelan Lamar Jones, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.

Brandon Keith Harvey, 26, Evadale, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal carrying of weapons; battery.

Shawn Glenn Lewis, 55, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.