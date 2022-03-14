Southwest Louisiana claims top three spots, four overall in latest PBR state baseball rankings

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is known for having elite high school baseball talent, so it should come as little surprise to see the same be true this year.

In the latest installment of Prep Baseball Report’s ‘High School Power 25,′ which ranks the best 25 baseball teams in Lousiana, four Lake Area teams made the rankings with a trio of local teams nabbing the top three spots.

The defending Class 5A champions, Barbe Buccaneers, top the rankings after a strong 14-0 start to the season that includes wins over St. Thomas Aquinas, South Beauregard, Evangel and Neville.

Coming in at the two-spot is a team that will contend with the Bucs every step along the way this season in the Sam Houston Broncos. Sam Houston (11-1) moved up two spots this week in the rankings after picking up a perfect game and tallying wins over Alexandria, Tioga and Pineville.

Just to prove how loaded District 3-5A is, the rankings has the Sulphur Golden Tors rising seven spots this week sliding into third overall. The Tors (12-2) are aiming to get back to the state tournament this year with wins over Live Oak and Dutchtown this week, it’s a good start.

The only other SWLA team in the rankings comes at No. 21 with the Iota Bulldogs. Iota (10-1) picked up a pair of 5A wins this week with Lafayette and New Iberia along with an impressive win over Notre Dame to pick up double-digit wins.

PBR’s Power 25 Rankings ranks teams from Classes 5A-1A and will be updated bi-weekly during the season.

